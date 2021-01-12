Log in
Nordex SE: Nordex SE announces change in management board

01/12/2021 | 04:31am EST
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
12.01.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 12 January 2021. Incumbent CFO of Nordex SE Christoph Burkhard will step down early for personal reasons and resign from office with effect of 28 February 2021. He will pursue new professional challenges in the future. Dr Ilya Hartmann, currently CEO Division Europe at Nordex, has joined the management board of Nordex SE on 1 January 2021 and will take over as CFO from 1 March 2021.

"We very much regret the early termination of Christoph Burkhard's service contract, which is done by best mutual agreement. Mr Burkhard has contributed significantly to the successful transformation and reorientation of Nordex over the past four years. We would like to expressly thank him for his excellent work and wish him very well and much success for the future", says Dr Wolfgang Ziebart, chairman of the supervisory board of Nordex SE.

Christoph Burkhard has been responsible for finance at Nordex since 1 October 2016. During his tenure, he successfully supported the company's growth strategy and global transformation, in particular with corresponding financing and capital market initiatives.

Dr Ilya Hartmann has served in various management positions at Nordex since 2017. As CEO of the Division Europe he has been a member of the Group's extended senior leadership since 2018. Dr Hartmann holds a PhD in law and before joining Nordex he has held senior positions with operational responsibility for more than ten years in the renewables industry, including in Spain and in the US.

Dr Wolfgang Ziebart: "We are very pleased to have been able to retain with Dr Hartmann a seasoned executive for this important management position from within our own ranks. With his support, we will continue to drive forward the successful transformation of the company."

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159842

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159842  12.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159842&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
