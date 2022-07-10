DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Nordex SE: Nordex SE announces fully underwritten EUR 212 million rights issue



10-Jul-2022 / 19:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

Nordex SE announces fully underwritten EUR 212 million rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Hamburg, 10 July 2022. The management board of Nordex SE (ISIN: DE000A0D6554 / WKN: A0D655) (“Nordex” or the “Company”) with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company today resolved a capital increase from authorized capital by way of a subscription rights offer against cash contributions (the “Rights Offer”). A total of 35,923,089 new ordinary bearer shares of the Company with no par-value will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 5.90 per share, resulting in gross cash proceeds of approximately EUR 212 million. Consequently, the share capital of the Company will be increased from EUR 176,023,138 to EUR 211,946,227 (equalling approximately 20.4% of the current share capital). The new shares will be entitled to full dividend rights from 1 January 2022.

All shareholders of Nordex are entitled to acquire against cash contributions 10 new shares at the subscription price for every 49 existing shares held. Acciona S.A. (“Acciona”), anchor shareholder of the Company, has committed to exercise its subscription rights for its current shareholding of 39.66%. Shares for which subscription rights have not been exercised in the subscription offer are fully underwritten by a syndicate of banks.

With the Rights Offer the Company aims to strengthen its capital structure by increasing its equity ratio in the current volatile environment for the wind industry. Nordex believes the increased cash position will safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the industry, and also further improve positioning with its customers. The Company intends to use the net cash proceeds from the Rights Offer for general corporate purposes as cash requirements arise in its business.

Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the publication of the approved prospectus on the Company’s website (www.nordex-online.com), the subscription period will commence on (and including) Wednesday, 13 July 2022 and end on (and including) Tuesday, 26 July 2022.

Contacts:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0) 1520 9024 029

fzander@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 (0) 173 457 3633

tvossberg@nordex-online.com

Important note:

This communication is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.