  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-06-24 am EDT
8.700 EUR   +0.69%
03:54pNORDEX SE : EUR 139.2 million capital increase via private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona S.A.
EQ
03:50pNORDEX SE : Nordex SE resolves on capital increase
EQ
06/23Nordex Group receives 63 MW order from OX2 in Poland
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex SE: Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

06/26/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Nordex SE: Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

26-Jun-2022 / 21:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

Hamburg, 26 June 2022. Today, the management board of Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A0D6554), with the approval of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of just under 10% of the existing share capital under exclusion of subscription rights and partial utilization of the authorized capital.

In total, 16,002,103 new no-par value bearer shares carrying dividend entitlements from 1 January 2022 will be issued to the anchor shareholder Acciona S.A. by way of a private placement under exclusion of subscription rights at an issue price of EUR 8.70 per share. The issue price corresponds to the last closing price of the existing shares of Nordex in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) prior to the capital increase resolution. The private placement will yield gross proceeds in the amount of ca. EUR 139.2 million. After completion of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company will amount to EUR 176,023,138.00, divided into 176,023,138 no-par value bearer shares.

The capital increase is part of the Company’s strategy to increase liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet to safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the sector.

For further information:

Head of Investor Relations
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
phone: +49 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

This communication is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

26-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1383823

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1383823  26-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 373 M 5 668 M 5 668 M
Net income 2022 -357 M -377 M -377 M
Net Debt 2022 438 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 8 621
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,70 €
Average target price 15,41 €
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-37.46%1 469
ABB LTD-27.05%49 091
SIEMENS LIMITED-0.74%10 664
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.59%8 442
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-20.93%8 172
ABB INDIA LIMITED2.63%6 210