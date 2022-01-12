Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordex SE: Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia

01/12/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia

12.01.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 12 January 2022. End of 2021, the Nordex Group secured an order from Spain: for RWE Renewables Iberia, the manufacturer is supplying nine N149/4.X turbines for the "Rea Unificado" wind farm project. The order also includes a service contract for a period of two years.

The 43.2 MW "Rea Unificado" wind farm is being built in the province of Soria in the Castilla and León region. The delivery and installation of the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers is planned for summer 2022. The commissioning of the wind turbines with a nominal output of 4.8 MW is scheduled for the end of the same year.

The wind farm is located almost 150 kilometres from the Nordex production plant in Barásoain, where the N149 nacelles will be manufactured.

"We are delighted with the new order from RWE and the renewed vote of confidence in our Delta4000 technology. With this latest order, we are further expanding our market share in Spain," says Patxi Landa, CSO at the Nordex Group. The Nordex Group received orders about approx. 400 MW from Spain in 2021.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


12.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1267514

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1267514  12.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267514&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEX SE
01/11NORDEX : Turkey organized a technical training for Women Engineer Candidates
PU
01/05NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/04NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives an order for 380 MW in Finland
EQ
2021Ignitis Grupé Issues $57 Million Guarantee to Nordex Polska Regarding Wind Farm Deal
MT
2021Enefit Green To Develop 72-Megawatt Wind Farm in Finland
MT
2021NORDEX : Season's Greetings from the Nordex Group
PU
2021NORDEX SE : The Nordex Group receives 110 MW order from Statkraft in Chile
EQ
2021Nordex Group Receives 110 MW Order from Statkraft in Chile
CI
2021Siemens Gamesa looks to raise cash from wind farm business
RE
2021Siemens Gamesa looks to raise cash from wind farm business
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 106 M 5 807 M 5 807 M
Net income 2021 -138 M -157 M -157 M
Net cash 2021 369 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 256 M 2 564 M 2 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 795
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,10 €
Average target price 18,73 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE1.37%2 564
ABB LTD-3.15%72 787
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-10.96%12 072
SIEMENS LTD-1.98%11 128
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.04%10 377
ABB INDIA LIMITED4.69%6 519