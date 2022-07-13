Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:49 2022-07-13 am EDT
8.824 EUR   -4.16%
11:22aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:32aNORDEX SE : UKA and Nordex intensify collaboration
EQ
07/12NORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/13/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2022 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: José Luis
Last name(s): Blanco Diéguez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A31C3G1

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 26,932 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
12/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76881  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEX SE
11:22aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:32aNORDEX SE : UKA and Nordex intensify collaboration
EQ
07/12NORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/12NORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/11Nordex SE - Nordex Group receives order for 456 MW from Brazil
AQ
07/11Nordex SE - Nordex SE announces fully underwritten EUR 212 million rights issue
AQ
07/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It's still blurry
07/11NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/11NORDEX AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/11Wind Turbine Maker Nordex To Launch $215 Million Capital Raise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 430 M 5 465 M 5 465 M
Net income 2022 -324 M -326 M -326 M
Net Debt 2022 379 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 737 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 621
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,87 €
Average target price 13,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-29.06%1 748
ABB LTD-24.56%50 816
SIEMENS LIMITED12.04%11 857
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-12.61%9 319
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-18.16%8 686
ABB INDIA LIMITED13.93%6 790