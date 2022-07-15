Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jan
|Last name(s):
|Klatten
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A31C3G1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of 487,599 subscription rights (entitling to subscribe for 99,510 shares)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.586195 EUR
|285828.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.586195 EUR
|285828.10 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
