Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:20 2022-07-15 pm EDT
8.308 EUR   -1.80%
12:02pNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:10aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:28aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/15/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2022 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction (correction of date)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A31C3G1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of 487,599 subscription rights (entitling to subscribe for 99,510 shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.586195 EUR 285828.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.586195 EUR 285828.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76925  15.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEX SE
12:02pNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:10aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:28aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:16aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:06aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:39aNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/14NORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/13NORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/13NORDEX SE : UKA and Nordex intensify collaboration
EQ
07/13UKA and Nordex Intensify Collaboration
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 430 M 5 436 M 5 436 M
Net income 2022 -324 M -324 M -324 M
Net Debt 2022 379 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 489 M 1 491 M 1 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 8 621
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,46 €
Average target price 13,28 €
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-34.82%1 491
ABB LTD-26.02%49 632
SIEMENS LIMITED12.02%11 773
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-11.34%9 328
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.28%8 836
ABB INDIA LIMITED14.03%6 750