Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jan
|Last name(s):
|Klatten
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction (correction of date)
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A31C3G1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of 487,599 subscription rights (entitling to subscribe for 99,510 shares)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.586195 EUR
|285828.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.586195 EUR
|285828.10 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
