  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Nordex SE
  News
  Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:13 2022-09-16 pm EDT
9.292 EUR   +0.04%
01:25pNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:20pNORDEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:52aNordex Group presents the N175/6.X
AQ
Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/16/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2022 / 19:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction
Merger of momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH into momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft is the retiring company.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.80 EUR 1366221.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.80 EUR 1366221.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78249  16.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444735&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 419 M 5 416 M 5 416 M
Net income 2022 -316 M -315 M -315 M
Net cash 2022 209 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 969 M 1 973 M 1 968 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 046
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,29 €
Average target price 12,19 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-28.44%1 968
ABB LTD-22.72%53 173
SIEMENS LIMITED29.64%13 658
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.48%9 524
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.33%8 785
ABB INDIA LIMITED47.63%8 759