Nordex SE

Equities

NDX1

DE000A0D6554

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:37:11 2024-02-29 am EST 		After market 12:15:20 pm
10.52 EUR +9.16% Intraday chart for Nordex SE 10.5 -0.24%
05:56pm NORDEX SE : Preliminary 2023 figures confirmed, 2024 outlook a mixed bag Alphavalue
05:14pm Cash flow and positive outlook give Nordex tailwind DP
Latest news about Nordex SE

NORDEX SE : Preliminary 2023 figures confirmed, 2024 outlook a mixed bag Alphavalue
Cash flow and positive outlook give Nordex tailwind DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 29.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
Nordex aims for further growth and operating profit in 2024 DP
Transcript : Nordex SE, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Nordex SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
NORDEX AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Nordex aims to return to operating profit in 2024 DP
Wind energy association: Bureaucracy slows down expansion in Germany DP
France's Engie takes $774 mln charge for US wind turbines, price drop RE
Nordex rallies - Jefferies: 2023 figures underpin recovery DP
Jefferies rates Nordex at 'Buy' - Target 17 euros DP
NORDEX AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
Nordex in the black operationally - share price jumps DP
Nordex in focus - 2023 figures with light and shadow DP
Nordex in the black operationally DP
Capacity of wind power plants in German waters increased by five percent DP
Nordex recovers thanks to Goldman buy recommendation DP
NORDEX AG : Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs ZD
Nordex remains very weak - Metzler becomes more cautious DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 16.01.2024 - 15:15 DP
NORDEX AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
Nordex increases order intake - prices stable DP
NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral ZD
NORDEX AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD

Company Profile

Nordex SE is a Germany-based holding company that, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, specializing in wind turbines, in Germany and other countries. Under the Nordex brand, the Company offers wind turbines Nordex N90/2500, N100/2500 and N117/2400. In addition to the development and production of wind power systems, the Company also provides preliminary project development services to support marketing, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. The Company is active in project development in almost four markets: France, Poland, Sweden and America. The Company has offices and subsidiaries throughout the whole world and production facilities in Germany, China and the United States. The Company holds stake in other companies, including Beebe Wind LLC, Big Berry Wind Farm LLC, Flat Rock Wind LLC and Green Hills Wind LLC, among others.
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
MDAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Nordex SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
9.642 EUR
Average target price
14.03 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+45.51%
