Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.08.2023 / 18:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: Nordex SE Street: Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 Postal code: 18059 City: Rostock Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.61 % 4.67 % 5.28 % 236,450,364 Previous notification 0.68 % 4.58 % 5.26 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0D6554 0 1,439,715 0.00 % 0.61 % Total 1,439,715 0.61 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 610,658 0.26 % Total 610,658 0.26 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physically-settled Put Options 15/09/2023 15/09/2023 Physical 22,134 0.01 % Convertible bonds 14/04/2030 14/04/2030 Physical 5,149,393 2.18 % Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/08/2023-22/06/2033 16/08/2023-22/06/2033 Cash 5,239,009 2.22 % Cash-settled Call Options 11/12/2023-21/06/2024 11/12/2023-21/06/2024 Cash 12,723 0.01 % Total 10,423,259 4.41 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % 5.01 % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Internet: www.nordex-online.com
End of News EQS News Service
1700111 09.08.2023 CET/CEST
Nordex SE is a Germany-based holding company that, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, specializing in wind turbines, in Germany and other countries. Under the Nordex brand, the Company offers wind turbines Nordex N90/2500, N100/2500 and N117/2400. In addition to the development and production of wind power systems, the Company also provides preliminary project development services to support marketing, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. The Company is active in project development in almost four markets: France, Poland, Sweden and America. The Company has offices and subsidiaries throughout the whole world and production facilities in Germany, China and the United States. The Company holds stake in other companies, including Beebe Wind LLC, Big Berry Wind Farm LLC, Flat Rock Wind LLC and Green Hills Wind LLC, among others.
