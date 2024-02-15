Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
03:27:29 2024-02-15 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
10.72
EUR
+0.17%
+9.85%
+2.98%
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 15, 2024 at 03:04 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.02.2024 / 09:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Nordex SE Street:
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 Postal code:
18059 City:
Rostock Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
4.02 %
1.19 %
5.21 %
236,450,364 Previous notification
4.90 %
1.60 %
6.51 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0D6554
0
9,501,751
0.00 %
4.02 % Total
9,501,751
4.02 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time
943,940
0.40 % Right of use over shares At any time
34,290
0.01 %
Total
978,230
0.41 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Convertible bonds (DE000A351MA2) 14.04.2023 - 30.03.2030
Physical
1,576,605
0.67 % Right of use over Convertible bonds (CH1317177728)
-
At any time
Physical
1,067
0.00 % Put Option
20/12/2024 Physical
260,000
0.11 %
Total
1,837,672
0.78 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.76 %
%
% UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.76 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.76 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.76 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3,76 %
%
% UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Securities LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse International
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany Internet:
www.nordex-online.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1837659 15.02.2024 CET/CEST
Nordex SE is a Germany-based holding company that, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, specializing in wind turbines, in Germany and other countries. Under the Nordex brand, the Company offers wind turbines Nordex N90/2500, N100/2500 and N117/2400. In addition to the development and production of wind power systems, the Company also provides preliminary project development services to support marketing, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. The Company is active in project development in almost four markets: France, Poland, Sweden and America. The Company has offices and subsidiaries throughout the whole world and production facilities in Germany, China and the United States. The Company holds stake in other companies, including Beebe Wind LLC, Big Berry Wind Farm LLC, Flat Rock Wind LLC and Green Hills Wind LLC, among others.
Last Close Price
10.7
EUR
Average target price
14.75
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.83% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
