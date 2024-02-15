EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE

Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.02.2024 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Nordex SE Street: Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 Postal code: 18059 City: Rostock

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.02 % 1.19 % 5.21 % 236,450,364 Previous notification 4.90 % 1.60 % 6.51 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0D6554 0 9,501,751 0.00 % 4.02 % Total 9,501,751 4.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time 943,940 0.40 % Right of use over shares At any time 34,290 0.01 % Total 978,230 0.41 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible bonds (DE000A351MA2) 14.04.2023 - 30.03.2030 Physical 1,576,605 0.67 % Right of use over Convertible bonds (CH1317177728) - At any time Physical 1,067 0.00 % Put Option 20/12/2024 Physical 260,000 0.11 % Total 1,837,672 0.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.76 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.76 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.76 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.76 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3,76 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse International % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

14 Feb 2024

