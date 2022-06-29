Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/29/2022 | 10:40am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
29.06.2022 / 16:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
28 Jun 2022
3. New total number of voting rights:
176.023.138
