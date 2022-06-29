Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
2022-06-29
8.415 EUR   -8.93%
10:40aNORDEX SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/27Nordex SE - EUR 139.2 million capital increase via private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona S.A
AQ
06/27Nordex SE - Nordex SE resolves on capital increase
AQ
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/29/2022 | 10:40am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.2022 / 16:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Jun 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
176.023.138


29.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1387019  29.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 371 M 5 653 M 5 653 M
Net income 2022 -226 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2022 379 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 479 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 8 621
Free-Float 61,6%
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,24 €
Average target price 15,13 €
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-33.57%1 556
ABB LTD-25.39%50 080
SIEMENS LIMITED0.82%10 730
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.39%8 798
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-14.51%8 435
ABB INDIA LIMITED2.25%6 129