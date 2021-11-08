Log in
Nordex SE: Revised guidance for financial year 2021 and preliminary results for first nine months of 2021

11/08/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results Nordex SE: Revised guidance for financial year 2021 and preliminary results for first nine months of 2021 08-Nov-2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hamburg, 8 November 2021. In view of the mounting macro-economic challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic impacting the company's business, the management board of Nordex SE ("Nordex"; ISIN DE000A0D6554) concluded today on the basis of preliminary results for Q3/2021 to adjust its guidance for this year:

Driven by high demand and strong performance in project execution, the Nordex Group now anticipates consolidated sales of EUR 5.0 - 5.2 billion (previously: EUR 4.7-5.2 billion) in 2021. Taking account of unexpected cost increases because of the unprecedented volatility in commodity and logistics markets, the expected operating (EBITDA) margin of previously 4.0-5.5 percent is adjusted to around 1.0 percent. Expectations for capital expenditure (approx. EUR 180 million) and the working capital ratio (below minus 6 percent) remain unchanged. It should be understood that the consequences of the evolving after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to affect business performance in unpredictable ways and that the underlying assumptions of this guidance are therefore subject to greater uncertainty than in normal circumstances.

In the first nine months of 2021 the Nordex Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 4.0 billion (9M 2020: EUR 3.2 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 100.7 million (9M 2020: EUR 70.8 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 2.5 percent (9M 2020: 2.2 percent). The working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales stood at minus 7.7 percent (9M 2020: minus 5.7 percent) at the end of the quarter.

The final figures and the complete report for the third quarter 2021 will be published on 15 November 2021.

For further information:

Head of Investor Relations Nordex SE Felix Zander phone: 040 / 300 30 - 1116 fzander@nordex-online.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 381 6663 3300 
Fax:          +49 381 6663 3339 
E-mail:       info@nordex-online.com 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0D6554 
WKN:          A0D655 
Indices:      SDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1247170 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1247170 08-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247170&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

