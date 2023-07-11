Nordex SE: The Nordex Group secures an additional 363 MW in the Mediterranean
Today at 01:32 am
Hamburg, 11 July 2023. At the end of the second quarter, the Nordex Group received further orders for several wind farms in the Mediterranean region.
In Spain, the Group will supply turbines with a total capacity of 149 MW for two different wind farms, with installation scheduled to start in the spring and summer of next year.
Following its entry into the Serbian market with an order for 105 MW in 2022, the Nordex Group has received another major order for a 95 MW wind farm in the region. Installation of the Delta4000 series turbines is scheduled to begin in 2024.
Additional orders in France, Italy, and Portugal with a total capacity of 119 MW, received in the closing days of the quarter, add to the company’s successful order intake in the Mediterranean markets.
“We continue to see high demand in several markets within Europe,” says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group, delighted with the latest orders. “We are very pleased to further strengthen our already excellent position in this important region.”
The Nordex Group
As of year-end 2022, the Group installed more than 43 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The company's product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Antje Eckert
Phone: +49 (0) 174 6833 920
Mail: aeckert@nordex-online.com
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
Mail: fzander@nordex-online.com
Nordex SE is a Germany-based holding company that, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, specializing in wind turbines, in Germany and other countries. Under the Nordex brand, the Company offers wind turbines Nordex N90/2500, N100/2500 and N117/2400. In addition to the development and production of wind power systems, the Company also provides preliminary project development services to support marketing, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. The Company is active in project development in almost four markets: France, Poland, Sweden and America. The Company has offices and subsidiaries throughout the whole world and production facilities in Germany, China and the United States. The Company holds stake in other companies, including Beebe Wind LLC, Big Berry Wind Farm LLC, Flat Rock Wind LLC and Green Hills Wind LLC, among others.