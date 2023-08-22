EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: The Nordex Group to install 280 MW wind farm in Canada



22.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

49 Delta4000 turbines ordered by ACCIONA Energía

Hamburg, 22 August 2023. The Nordex Group has been awarded a contract for the delivery and commissioning of 49 N155/5.X turbines for the “Forty Mile” wind farm in Alberta, Canada. The wind farm has been developed by Renewable Energy Systems Canada, Inc., and once completed in the first quarter of 2025, “Forty Mile” with a capacity of approx. 280 MW will be ACCIONA Energía’s largest wind farm in North America. All turbines will be cold climate versions and will be delivered with a rated capacity of 5.7 MW and operated on 108-meter steel towers.

“We are delighted to provide the technology to help support Canada’s ambitious climate change targets,” comments Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “With the cold climate version, our turbines ensure smooth operation even in the challenging weather conditions found in this region where temperatures can go below minus 30 degrees.”

Canada has adopted ambitious climate change targets, and by the end of 2022, the country was ranked 8th in the world for installed wind capacity. The Canadian Renewable Energy Association also forecasts the addition of more than 5GW of wind in the short term (2023-5).

The Nordex Group – a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

