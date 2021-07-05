|
Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.07.2021 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Ventus Venture Fund GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Jan
|Last name(s):
|Klatten
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5CX4
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 1,865,258 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|Sales 2021
4 974 M
5 903 M
5 903 M
|Net income 2021
11,6 M
13,7 M
13,7 M
|Net Debt 2021
165 M
195 M
195 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|183x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
2 037 M
2 417 M
2 417 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,44x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 393
|Free-Float
|45,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
17,36 €
|Average target price
25,85 €
|Spread / Average Target
48,9%