Nordex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/16/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.07.2021 / 14:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Ziebart

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.70 EUR 49813.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.70 EUR 49813.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69606  16.07.2021 


© EQS 2021
