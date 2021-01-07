Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in Finland

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

- Long-standing customer orders 33 N163/5.X turbines- First turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 metres

Hamburg, 7 January 2021. At the end of December 2020, the Nordex Group received another order for N163/5.X turbines in the Delta4000 series. wpd placed an order with the Nordex Group for 33 turbines for the 188 MW "Karhunnevankangas" project in Finland. The order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 years and an option to extend by a further five years.

Installation and completion of the wind farm in the north of Ostrobothnia in western Finland is scheduled for 2022. The turbines will be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, resulting in a total output for the wind farm of 188 MW. For the first time the Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 metres. The height of the rotor blade tips of 240 metres means that the turbines reach higher wind strata with less turbulence at the site, which is located near the coast.

"We are excited to have another wind farm with Nordex state of the art wind turbines" says Heikki Peltomaa, Managing Director of wpd Finland Oy and continues: "We are looking for late 2022 to start delivering emission free electricity to Europe's largest paper company UPM based on corporate PPA."

"The N163/5.X is ideally suited to sites with medium wind speeds and is a highly efficient solution for this project site on Finland's west coast. We are pleased to note the renewed trust shown by wpd in our turbine technology and that here we are able to install it on tubular steel towers with hub heights of just under 160 metres," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

wpd - a profile

wpd AG develops and operates wind farms onshore and offshore as well as solar parks. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bremen, Germany, the company is active in 25 countries worldwide and has implemented wind energy projects with around 2,270 wind turbines and a capacity of 4,720 MW. Its project pipeline totals 11,300 MW of wind onshore, 7,400 MW of wind offshore and 1,150 MW of solar energy. www.wpd.de

