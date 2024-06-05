Nordex SE, Rostock

Annual General Meeting on 23/04/2024

Voting results - Overview

Item 2

Resolution on the discharge of the actions of the management board

(adopted)

170,409,889

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.07 % of capital stock)

168,890,309

Yes votes

(99.11 %)

1,519,580

No votes

(0.89 %)

Item 3

Resolution on the discharge of the actions of the supervisory board

(adopted)

170,440,645

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.08 % of capital stock)

163,585,329

Yes votes

(95.98 %)

6,855,316

No votes

(4.02 %)

Item 4

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the 2023 financial

(adopted)

year prepared and audited in accordance with section 162 of the German

Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

169,285,295

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 71.59 % of capital stock)

146,120,842

Yes votes

(86.32 %)

23,164,453

No votes

(13.68 %)

Item 5

Resolution on the creation of a new Authorised Capital I with the

(adopted)

authorisation to exclude subscription rights, amendment of the articles of

association and cancellation of the previous Authorised Capital I

171,179,641

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)

168,070,550

Yes votes

(98.18 %)

3,109,091

No votes

(1.82 %)

Item 6

Resolution on the creation of a new Authorised Capital II with the

(adopted)

authorisation to exclude subscription rights only for fractional amounts,

corresponding amendment of the articles of association and cancellation of

the previous Authorised Capital II

171,181,703

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)

169,573,396

Yes votes

(99.06 %)

1,608,307

No votes

(0.94 %)

Item 7

Resolution on the authorisation to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds

(adopted)

with warrants, to exclude subscription rights as well as on the creation of a

new Conditional Capital III and the corresponding amendment of the articles

of association and the cancellation of the previous authorisation to issue

bonds

171,184,091

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)

170,435,646

Yes votes

(99.56 %)

748,445

No votes

(0.44 %)

Item 8

Resolution on the amendment of the resolution adopted under agenda item

(adopted)

11 of the annual general meeting on 5 May 2021 on the authorisation to

grant subscription rights (2021 stock option plan) and the corresponding

Conditional Capital II as well as the Authorised Capital III resolved under

agenda item 4 of the extraordinary general meeting on 27 March 2023 and

the corresponding amendment of the articles of association

171,176,574

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.39 % of capital stock)

170,114,295

Yes votes

(99.38 %)

1,062,279

No votes

(0.62 %)

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

Item 9

Resolution on the amendment of the articles of association to adjust the

(adopted)

cut-off date for proof of shareholdings in section 20 para (2) of the

company's articles of association

171,186,218

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)

170,749,994

Yes votes

(99.75 %)

436,224

No votes

(0.25 %)

Item 10

Election of the auditors for the 2024 financial year

(adopted)

171,183,114

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)

171,172,928

Yes votes

(99.99 %)

10,186

No votes

(0.01 %)

Item 11

Election of the auditors of the sustainability report for the 2024 financial

(adopted)

year

171,176,844

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.39 % of capital stock)

171,166,407

Yes votes

(99.99 %)

10,437

No votes

(0.01 %)

