Nordex SE, Rostock
Annual General Meeting on 23/04/2024
Voting results - Overview
Item 2
Resolution on the discharge of the actions of the management board
(adopted)
170,409,889
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.07 % of capital stock)
168,890,309
Yes votes
(99.11 %)
1,519,580
No votes
(0.89 %)
Item 3
Resolution on the discharge of the actions of the supervisory board
(adopted)
170,440,645
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.08 % of capital stock)
163,585,329
Yes votes
(95.98 %)
6,855,316
No votes
(4.02 %)
Item 4
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the 2023 financial
(adopted)
year prepared and audited in accordance with section 162 of the German
Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
169,285,295
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 71.59 % of capital stock)
146,120,842
Yes votes
(86.32 %)
23,164,453
No votes
(13.68 %)
Item 5
Resolution on the creation of a new Authorised Capital I with the
(adopted)
authorisation to exclude subscription rights, amendment of the articles of
association and cancellation of the previous Authorised Capital I
171,179,641
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)
168,070,550
Yes votes
(98.18 %)
3,109,091
No votes
(1.82 %)
Item 6
Resolution on the creation of a new Authorised Capital II with the
(adopted)
authorisation to exclude subscription rights only for fractional amounts,
corresponding amendment of the articles of association and cancellation of
the previous Authorised Capital II
171,181,703
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)
169,573,396
Yes votes
(99.06 %)
1,608,307
No votes
(0.94 %)
Item 7
Resolution on the authorisation to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds
(adopted)
with warrants, to exclude subscription rights as well as on the creation of a
new Conditional Capital III and the corresponding amendment of the articles
of association and the cancellation of the previous authorisation to issue
bonds
171,184,091
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)
170,435,646
Yes votes
(99.56 %)
748,445
No votes
(0.44 %)
Item 8
Resolution on the amendment of the resolution adopted under agenda item
(adopted)
11 of the annual general meeting on 5 May 2021 on the authorisation to
grant subscription rights (2021 stock option plan) and the corresponding
Conditional Capital II as well as the Authorised Capital III resolved under
agenda item 4 of the extraordinary general meeting on 27 March 2023 and
the corresponding amendment of the articles of association
171,176,574
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.39 % of capital stock)
170,114,295
Yes votes
(99.38 %)
1,062,279
No votes
(0.62 %)
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Page 1
Item 9
Resolution on the amendment of the articles of association to adjust the
(adopted)
cut-off date for proof of shareholdings in section 20 para (2) of the
company's articles of association
171,186,218
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)
170,749,994
Yes votes
(99.75 %)
436,224
No votes
(0.25 %)
Item 10
Election of the auditors for the 2024 financial year
(adopted)
171,183,114
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.40 % of capital stock)
171,172,928
Yes votes
(99.99 %)
10,186
No votes
(0.01 %)
Item 11
Election of the auditors of the sustainability report for the 2024 financial
(adopted)
year
171,176,844
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 72.39 % of capital stock)
171,166,407
Yes votes
(99.99 %)
10,437
No votes
(0.01 %)
