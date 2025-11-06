The group has received an order from EnBW for the delivery and installation of ten N175/6.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 68 megawatts. The order also includes maintenance of the turbines.



The turbines will be installed at the Derental-Lauenförde wind farm in the Holzminden district of Lower Saxony. Installation of the turbines will begin in April 2027, with final commissioning scheduled for September 2027.



The contract for the delivery and installation of the wind turbines for the Derental-Lauenförde wind farm is part of an ongoing framework agreement that EnBW and Nordex recently concluded together in the summer of 2025.



"The wind turbines are specially designed for locations with lower wind speeds and, with a hub height of 179 meters, guarantee very high yields," management said.



"With the current acceleration in approvals, there is also growing demand for turbines that can successfully advance the energy transition," it adds.