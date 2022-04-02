Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Nordex SE
  News
  Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  04/01 11:35:03 am EDT
16.58 EUR   +4.54%
12:30pNordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems
RE
12:12pNordex Group impacted by cyber security incident
EQ
03/31NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain
EQ
Nordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems

04/02/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
April 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Nordex Group, which along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, has been hit by a cyber security incident since Thursday and has shut down its IT systems across multiple locations and business units to contain the issue, the company said on Saturday.

It said the intrusion had been noticed at an early stage, and that customers, employees and other stakeholders might be affected by the shutdown of IT systems.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
