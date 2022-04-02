Nordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems

April 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Nordex Group, which along with
its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind
power systems, has been hit by a cyber security incident since
Thursday and has shut down its IT systems across multiple
locations and business units to contain the issue, the company
said on Saturday.
It said the intrusion had been noticed at an early stage,
and that customers, employees and other stakeholders might be
affected by the shutdown of IT systems.
