Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordex : Moves Closer to Sustainability Goals – Sustainability Report 2020 Published

03/25/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nordex Group Moves Closer to Sustainability Goals - Sustainability Report 2020 Published 25.March2021

While headlines mainly centered on the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, combating climate change remained one of the biggest challenges of the era and was the continual focus of our efforts at the Nordex Group.
As a manufacturer of innovative wind turbines that enable highly efficient, environmentally friendly electricity generation, sustainability is at the very core of our business model. As every year, the simultaneous publication of our Sustainability Report and Annual Report forms an important milestone in our sustainability reporting. The Sustainability Report contains detailed information on our economic, environmental and social engagement. It includes the separate Non-financial Group Report, through which we fulfil our legal obligations, and which was audited by the auditing firm PwC.
In line with the Sustainability Strategy 2019 to 2021, we report in detail on current developments in our five predefined fields of action, and on our progress in 2020 towards achieving our goals. Under our sustainability slogan 'Use wind intelligently - live sustainability' we are continuing our journey towards ever more efficient and sustainable electricity generation, and are working to anchor sustainability in all Nordex business areas.
We report on the biggest positive developments in 2020 - for example, the reduction in the rate of occupational accidents and in the cost of energy (COE), as well as the high level of customer satisfaction. Furthermore, in the report we present the results of our comprehensive analysis of the entire Nordex Group's Corporate Carbon Footprint. Our environmental impact mitigation initiatives were also recognized by leading sustainability ratings in the reporting year, with Nordex awarded 'Prime' status by ISS ESG again. Furthermore, Nordex supported numerous local education initiatives in Brazil, Pakistan and other locations in 2020.

Your contact for enquiries:
Nordex SE
Melanie Welzel
Head of Global Sustainability
E-mail: MWelzel@nordex-online.com

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDEX SE
05:27aNORDEX  : Moves Closer to Sustainability Goals – Sustainability Report 202..
PU
02:33aPRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico
DJ
02:33aNORDEX SE : The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico
EQ
03/24NORDEX AG  : NorldLB gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/24NORDEX AG  : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
03/24NORDEX AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
03/23NORDEX  : Forecasts Sales Growth, Profit Margin Rebound in 2021 After Full-Year ..
MT
03/23NORDEX AG  : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/23NORDEX  : Bericht 2020
PU
03/23ACCIONA S A  : Nordex CEO expects weak Q1 but sees COVID-19 impact subsiding
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 913 M 5 803 M 5 803 M
Net income 2021 20,8 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 141 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 228x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 931 M 3 469 M 3 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 8 314
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,30 €
Last Close Price 24,98 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE12.73%3 058
ABB LTD17.56%62 224
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.33%11 831
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-14.65%5 117
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC23.04%4 881
ABB INDIA LIMITED13.66%4 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ