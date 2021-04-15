Nordex : ???????Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021



Hamburg, 15 April 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the Nordex Group received orders for 279 wind turbine systems with a total rated output of 1,247 megawatts (Q1 2020: 1,644 MW). Turbines of the Delta4000 series accounted for 906 MW or 73 percent, all other turbines are of the Delta series in the 3 MW class.

The Nordex Group received orders for 1,151 MW in ten European countries in the first quarter of 2021. The largest individual markets were Spain, Turkey, Germany and Finland. With an order from Mexico, the Latin America region accounted for an additional 96 MW.

"In the first quarter, we benefited from our traditionally good positioning in European markets such as Germany, Spain and Turkey, but also won projects in Italy, Poland and Lithuania, for example. In addition to the N149, the success of the Delta4000 series is also increasingly based on the other rotor variants N133, N155 and N163, which allows us to cover all wind classes," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.



