Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/27 03:15:30 am
15.945 EUR   +3.47%
03:02aNORDEX : receives certifications for N149/4.0-4.5 turbine required for grid connection in Spain
PU
09/23NORDEX SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
09/23NORDEX SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordex : receives certifications for N149/4.0-4.5 turbine required for grid connection in Spain

09/27/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hamburg, 27 September 2021. The Nordex Group has obtained the Equipment Certificate (UGE) required in Spain for connection to the grid for the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine as well as the Component Certificate (CAMGE) for its own Wind Farm Controller (CWE). Both certificates confirm the required standard-compliant grid connection behaviour according to the Norma Técnica de Supervisión 2.1 (NTS) by the FGH certification body (FGH Zertifizierungsstelle). These certificates have been required for the connection of wind turbines to the grid in Spain since mid-2020 and have to be provided within two years. The Nordex Group already has the certificates for the N149/4.0-4.5 and its own Wind Farm Controller.

The standard set by the Red Eléctrica de España (REE) for the operation and grid connection of power plants has been in force. The standard defines among other things the requirements for electricity-generating plants, "Unidad de Generación de Electricidad" (UGE) and for additional components, Componentes Adicionales del Módulo de Generación de Electricidad (CAMGE). These state the technical requirements that have to be met, such as the behaviour in the event of voltage dips in the grid (Fault Ride through), the recovery of active power after a grid fault and the power frequency control of the turbines and the entire wind farm at the grid connection point.

Measurement of the N149/4.0-4.5 was conducted in Germany in the Wennerstorf wind farm to the south of Hamburg. These data form the basis for certification of the N149/4.0-4.5 for the Spanish market, which was recently performed by FGH Zertifizierungsgesellschaft mbH in Aachen.

The Nordex Group is currently supplying ten N149 turbines for the "Celada Fusión" wind farm in the region of Valles del Cerrato, in the province of Palencia in the north of Spain. This is the first wind farm in Spain with N149 turbines. Another project is the 312 MW "Gecama" wind farm near Cuenca in the region of Castilla-La Mancha with 65 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDEX SE
03:02aNORDEX : receives certifications for N149/4.0-4.5 turbine required for grid connection in ..
PU
09/23NORDEX SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
09/23NORDEX SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
09/23NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
DJ
09/23Clean tech in focus as stock market awaits German election
RE
09/23NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
EQ
09/23PRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 27 MW from Poland
DJ
09/23Nordex SE Receives Order for 27 MW from Poland
CI
09/20NORDEX SE(XTRA : NDX1) added to Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
09/17Nordex SE Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 018 M 5 881 M 5 881 M
Net income 2021 1,27 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
Net cash 2021 388 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2021 3 921x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 466 M 2 887 M 2 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 549
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,41 €
Average target price 22,65 €
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-25.81%2 887
ABB LTD30.84%70 083
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.26%10 813
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.6.36%6 692
ABB INDIA LIMITED54.88%5 390
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-5.93%4 446