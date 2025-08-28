Nordex has received an order to supply and install eight N149/5.X wind turbines in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.



The customer is Trianel Erneuerbare Energien, an association of 36 municipal utilities and the Stadtwerke Trianel cooperative.



The contract also includes a 20-year premium service that guarantees high turbine availability.



The Tasdorf wind farm, with a capacity of 45.6 MW, will be built in the district of Plön.



ABO Energy developed the wind farm and will also supervise the construction work from fall 2026 until commissioning in spring 2027.



Trianel Erneuerbare Energien is financing the project in cooperation with DKB and will operate the wind farm in the long term.



The expected annual electricity production is around 110 million kilowatt hours. The electricity generated will be enough to supply over 30,000 households with green energy.