HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has benefited from higher demand in the first quarter compared with the previous year. From January to March, the Hanseatic company received orders for 338 wind turbines with a total output of just under 2.1 gigawatts, as the company announced in Hamburg on Tuesday. The order volume was thus twice as high as in the same period last year. The largest orders came from Germany, South Africa and Lithuania.

"With an order intake of more than 2 GW, we are (...) building on the successes of the previous quarters and making a good start to the new year," said CEO José Luis Blanco according to Mitteiliung. In 2023, customers had ordered 1270 wind turbines with a total capacity of 7.4 gigawatts./mne/mis