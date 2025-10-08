The Nordex Group has signed a contract to supply and install 236 MW of N163 wind turbines for wind projects in North America.



The names of the customers and projects are not being disclosed.



Installation of the turbines is expected to begin in 2027.



The turbines included in the projects will be equipped with the cold climate version of the N163/6.X turbines, featuring Nordex's advanced anti-icing system for rotor blades.



This technology ensures high turbine availability and minimizes ice-related downtime during harsh winters, the group explains.