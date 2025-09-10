The group has received an order from KELAG Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft in Austria.



Nordex Group will supply and install seven N163/6.X wind turbines for the 47.6 MW Lavamünd wind farm.



A 20-year premium service contract has also been signed to ensure long-term maintenance of the turbines.



The wind farm site is located in southern Austria, in the border region of Carinthia, Styria, and Slovenia.



Initial construction work on the project is expected to begin at the end of 2025. Installation and commissioning of the wind turbines is planned for 2027.