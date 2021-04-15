Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021

04/15/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
???????Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021 
2021-04-15 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021 
Hamburg, 15 April 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the Nordex Group received orders for 279 wind turbine systems 
with a total rated output of 1,247 megawatts (Q1 2020: 1,644 MW). Turbines of the Delta4000 series accounted for 906 MW 
or 73 percent, all other turbines are of the Delta series in the 3 MW class. 
The Nordex Group received orders for 1,151 MW in ten European countries in the first quarter of 2021. The largest 
individual markets were Spain, Turkey, Germany and Finland. With an order from Mexico, the Latin America region 
accounted for an additional 96 MW. 
"In the first quarter, we benefited from our traditionally good positioning in European markets such as Germany, Spain 
and Turkey, but also won projects in Italy, Poland and Lithuania, for example. In addition to the N149, the success of 
the Delta4000 series is also increasingly based on the other rotor variants N133, N155 and N163, which allows us to 
cover all wind classes," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. 
The Nordex Group - a profile 
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of 
EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes 
factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore 
turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space 
and regions with limited grid capacity. 
Contact for media inquiries: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com 
Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Zander 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 
fzander@nordex-online.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 381 6663 3300 
Fax:          +49 381 6663 3339 
E-mail:       info@nordex-online.com 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0D6554 
WKN:          A0D655 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1184912 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184912 2021-04-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

