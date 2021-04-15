PRESS RELEASE: ???????Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders ???????Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021 2021-04-15 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordex Group reports order intake of 1.2 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2021 Hamburg, 15 April 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the Nordex Group received orders for 279 wind turbine systems with a total rated output of 1,247 megawatts (Q1 2020: 1,644 MW). Turbines of the Delta4000 series accounted for 906 MW or 73 percent, all other turbines are of the Delta series in the 3 MW class. The Nordex Group received orders for 1,151 MW in ten European countries in the first quarter of 2021. The largest individual markets were Spain, Turkey, Germany and Finland. With an order from Mexico, the Latin America region accounted for an additional 96 MW. "In the first quarter, we benefited from our traditionally good positioning in European markets such as Germany, Spain and Turkey, but also won projects in Italy, Poland and Lithuania, for example. In addition to the N149, the success of the Delta4000 series is also increasingly based on the other rotor variants N133, N155 and N163, which allows us to cover all wind classes," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact for media inquiries: Nordex SE Felix Losada Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 flosada@nordex-online.com Contact for investors: Nordex SE Felix Zander Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 fzander@nordex-online.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1184912 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

