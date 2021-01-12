PRESS RELEASE: Nordex SE: Nordex SE announces change in management board

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Nordex SE: Nordex SE announces change in management board
2021-01-12 / 10:30
*Hamburg, 12 January 2021.* Incumbent CFO of Nordex SE Christoph Burkhard
will step down early for personal reasons and resign from office with effect
of 28 February 2021. He will pursue new professional challenges in the
future. Dr Ilya Hartmann, currently CEO Division Europe at Nordex, has
joined the management board of Nordex SE on 1 January 2021 and will take
over as CFO from 1 March 2021.
"We very much regret the early termination of Christoph Burkhard's service
contract, which is done by best mutual agreement. Mr Burkhard has
contributed significantly to the successful transformation and reorientation
of Nordex over the past four years. We would like to expressly thank him for
his excellent work and wish him very well and much success for the future",
says Dr Wolfgang Ziebart, chairman of the supervisory board of Nordex SE.
Christoph Burkhard has been responsible for finance at Nordex since 1
October 2016. During his tenure, he successfully supported the company's
growth strategy and global transformation, in particular with corresponding
financing and capital market initiatives.
Dr Ilya Hartmann has served in various management positions at Nordex since
2017. As CEO of the Division Europe he has been a member of the Group's
extended senior leadership since 2018. Dr Hartmann holds a PhD in law and
before joining Nordex he has held senior positions with operational
responsibility for more than ten years in the renewables industry, including
in Spain and in the US.
Dr Wolfgang Ziebart: "We are very pleased to have been able to retain with
Dr Hartmann a seasoned executive for this important management position from
within our own ranks. With his support, we will continue to drive forward
the successful transformation of the company."
*The Nordex Group - a profile*
The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40
markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company
currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing
capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States,
India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in
the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements
of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
