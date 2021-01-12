Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Nordex SE: Nordex SE announces change in management board

01/12/2021
 DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Personnel 
Nordex SE: Nordex SE announces change in management board 
 
2021-01-12 / 10:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Hamburg, 12 January 2021.* Incumbent CFO of Nordex SE Christoph Burkhard 
will step down early for personal reasons and resign from office with effect 
of 28 February 2021. He will pursue new professional challenges in the 
future. Dr Ilya Hartmann, currently CEO Division Europe at Nordex, has 
joined the management board of Nordex SE on 1 January 2021 and will take 
over as CFO from 1 March 2021. 
 
"We very much regret the early termination of Christoph Burkhard's service 
contract, which is done by best mutual agreement. Mr Burkhard has 
contributed significantly to the successful transformation and reorientation 
of Nordex over the past four years. We would like to expressly thank him for 
his excellent work and wish him very well and much success for the future", 
says Dr Wolfgang Ziebart, chairman of the supervisory board of Nordex SE. 
 
Christoph Burkhard has been responsible for finance at Nordex since 1 
October 2016. During his tenure, he successfully supported the company's 
growth strategy and global transformation, in particular with corresponding 
financing and capital market initiatives. 
 
Dr Ilya Hartmann has served in various management positions at Nordex since 
2017. As CEO of the Division Europe he has been a member of the Group's 
extended senior leadership since 2018. Dr Hartmann holds a PhD in law and 
before joining Nordex he has held senior positions with operational 
responsibility for more than ten years in the renewables industry, including 
in Spain and in the US. 
 
Dr Wolfgang Ziebart: "We are very pleased to have been able to retain with 
Dr Hartmann a seasoned executive for this important management position from 
within our own ranks. With his support, we will continue to drive forward 
the successful transformation of the company." 
 
*The Nordex Group - a profile* 
The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 
markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company 
currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing 
capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, 
India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in 
the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements 
of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com 
 
Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Zander 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 
fzander@nordex-online.com 
 
2021-01-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Nordex SE 
             Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
             18059 Rostock 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 381 6663 3300 
Fax:         +49 381 6663 3339 
E-mail:      info@nordex-online.com 
Internet:    www.nordex-online.com 
ISIN:        DE000A0D6554 
WKN:         A0D655 
Indices:     SDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159842 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159842 2021-01-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

