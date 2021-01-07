Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in Finland

01/07/2021 | 01:31am EST
 DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in 
Finland 
 
2021-01-07 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
- Long-standing customer orders 33 N163/5.X turbines 
- First turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 metres 
 
*Hamburg, 7 January 2021.* At the end of December 2020, the Nordex Group 
received another order for N163/5.X turbines in the Delta4000 series. wpd 
placed an order with the Nordex Group for 33 turbines for the 188 MW 
"Karhunnevankangas" project in Finland. The order also includes a Premium 
Service contract covering a period of 15 years and an option to extend by a 
further five years. 
 
Installation and completion of the wind farm in the north of Ostrobothnia in 
western Finland is scheduled for 2022. The turbines will be supplied in a 
project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, resulting in a total output for 
the wind farm of 188 MW. For the first time the Nordex Group will be 
installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 
metres. The height of the rotor blade tips of 240 metres means that the 
turbines reach higher wind strata with less turbulence at the site, which is 
located near the coast. 
 
"We are excited to have another wind farm with Nordex state of the art wind 
turbines" says Heikki Peltomaa, Managing Director of wpd Finland Oy and 
continues: "We are looking for late 2022 to start delivering emission free 
electricity to Europe's largest paper company UPM based on corporate PPA." 
 
"The N163/5.X is ideally suited to sites with medium wind speeds and is a 
highly efficient solution for this project site on Finland's west coast. We 
are pleased to note the renewed trust shown by wpd in our turbine technology 
and that here we are able to install it on tubular steel towers with hub 
heights of just under 160 metres," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex 
Group. 
 
*The Nordex Group - a profile* 
The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 
markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company 
currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing 
capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, 
India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore 
turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market 
requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid 
capacity. 
 
*wpd - a profile* 
wpd AG develops and operates wind farms onshore and offshore as well as 
solar parks. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bremen, Germany, the 
company is active in 25 countries worldwide and has implemented wind energy 
projects with around 2,270 wind turbines and a capacity of 4,720 MW. Its 
project pipeline totals 11,300 MW of wind onshore, 7,400 MW of wind offshore 
and 1,150 MW of solar energy. www.wpd.de [1] 
 
*The Nordex Group* 
For press inquiries, please contact: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com 
 
Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Zander 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 
fzander@nordex-online.com 
 
*wpd* 
For more information, please contact: 
Christian Schnibbe 
Head of Marketing & PR 
Phone: +49 (421) 16866-10 
c.schnibbe@wpd.de 
 
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Nordex SE 
             Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
             18059 Rostock 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 381 6663 3300 
Fax:         +49 381 6663 3339 
E-mail:      info@nordex-online.com 
Internet:    www.nordex-online.com 
ISIN:        DE000A0D6554 
WKN:         A0D655 
Indices:     SDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158855 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158855 2021-01-07 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f2520f5fb4feaa42bd2f46c252a70327&application_id=1158855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

