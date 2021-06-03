PRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW 2021-06-03 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hamburg, June 3, 2021. The Nordex Group has secured another order in Spain with Delta4000 series turbines totalling 76.8 MW. For an expansion phase of a wind farm in central Spain, the company will supply 16 N155/4.8 turbines. The order also includes the service and maintenance of the turbines over two years. Delivery and installation of the first turbines will begin in August 2022, and commissioning is scheduled for December 2022. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 turbines on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 meters, which the company produces in the country. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact for press inquiries: Nordex SE Felix Losada Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 flosada@nordex-online.com Contact for investors: Nordex SE Felix Zander Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 fzander@nordex-online.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1203728 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1203728 2021-06-03

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)