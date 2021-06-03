Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW

06/03/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW 
2021-06-03 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hamburg, June 3, 2021. The Nordex Group has secured another order in Spain with Delta4000 series turbines totalling 
76.8 MW. For an expansion phase of a wind farm in central Spain, the company will supply 16 N155/4.8 turbines. The 
order also includes the service and maintenance of the turbines over two years. 
Delivery and installation of the first turbines will begin in August 2022, and commissioning is scheduled for December 
2022. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 turbines on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 meters, which 
the company produces in the country. 
The Nordex Group - a profile 
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of 
EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes 
factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore 
turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space 
and regions with limited grid capacity. 
Contact for press inquiries: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com 
Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Zander 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 
fzander@nordex-online.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 381 6663 3300 
Fax:          +49 381 6663 3339 
E-mail:       info@nordex-online.com 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0D6554 
WKN:          A0D655 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1203728 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203728 2021-06-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203728&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

