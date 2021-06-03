PRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW
2021-06-03 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hamburg, June 3, 2021. The Nordex Group has secured another order in Spain with Delta4000 series turbines totalling
76.8 MW. For an expansion phase of a wind farm in central Spain, the company will supply 16 N155/4.8 turbines. The
order also includes the service and maintenance of the turbines over two years.
Delivery and installation of the first turbines will begin in August 2022, and commissioning is scheduled for December
2022. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 turbines on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 meters, which
the company produces in the country.
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of
EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes
factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore
turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space
and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1203728
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1203728 2021-06-03
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203728&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 03, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)