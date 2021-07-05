Log in
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
PRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2

07/05/2021 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2 
2021-07-05 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hamburg, 5 July 2021. Another project that will support Poland's energy transition by expanding the country's renewable 
energy capacity and reducing dependency on power production from fossil fuels: end of June, Swedish wind farm developer 
OX2 placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply 15 N117/3000 turbines for the "Huszlew" wind farm. The order also 
includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years. 
The 45 MW "Huszlew" wind farm will be built in the Mazowieckie province in East Poland. The Nordex Group will supply 
the N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 120 metres. 
Commissioning of the wind farm is expected during 2023.The total clean electricity production will be approx. 130 GWh 
per year, which is the equivalent to the annual power consumption of around 30,000 households. "Huszlew" will avoid 
around approx. 45,000 tonnes of CO[2] emissions per year from fossil fuels. 
The Nordex Group - a profile 
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of 
EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes 
factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore 
turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space 
and regions with limited grid capacity. 
Contact person for press inquieries: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com 
Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Zander 
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116 
fzander@nordex-online.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 381 6663 3300 
Fax:          +49 381 6663 3339 
E-mail:       info@nordex-online.com 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0D6554 
WKN:          A0D655 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1215109 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215109 2021-07-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

