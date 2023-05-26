Advanced search
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:13:05 2023-05-26 am EDT
11.54 EUR   +2.92%
03:36aSocGen raises Nordex to 'Buy' - Target 16 euros
DP
05/23Nordex Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/23NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SocGen raises Nordex to 'Buy' - Target 16 euros

05/26/2023 | 03:36am EDT
PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - French major bank Societe Generale (SocGen) upgraded Nordex shares to "buy" from "hold" with an unchanged target price of 16 euros. The stabilization in the supply chains underpins confidence in the wind turbine manufacturer's earnings performance, analyst Rajesh Singla wrote in a research note presented on Friday. The expert now considers the ratio between opportunities and risks to be favorable. He sees room for the estimates especially for 2025./ag/tih

Publication of the original study: 25.05.2023 / 20:26 / CET

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 987 M 6 421 M 6 421 M
Net income 2023 -203 M -217 M -217 M
Net cash 2023 82,4 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 377 M 2 549 M 2 549 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 345
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart NORDEX SE
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,22 €
Average target price 13,88 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-15.04%2 549
ABB LTD18.25%70 486
SIEMENS LIMITED23.38%15 007
ABB INDIA LIMITED46.99%10 100
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.23%8 691
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-16.26%7 803
