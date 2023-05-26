SocGen raises Nordex to 'Buy' - Target 16 euros

PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - French major bank Societe Generale (SocGen) upgraded Nordex shares to "buy" from "hold" with an unchanged target price of 16 euros. The stabilization in the supply chains underpins confidence in the wind turbine manufacturer's earnings performance, analyst Rajesh Singla wrote in a research note presented on Friday. The expert now considers the ratio between opportunities and risks to be favorable. He sees room for the estimates especially for 2025./ag/tih

