EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

UKA places next major order for 253 MW with the Nordex Group



03.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UKA orders a further 39 wind turbines

253 MW of clean, low-cost and independent energy for six federal states

Within 3 months, UKA has already ordered 450 MW for German wind projects from Nordex

Meissen/Dresden/Hamburg, April 3, 2024. At the end of March, the wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) placed an order for a further 39 turbines with the German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex. The machines of the N149/5.X, N163/5.X and N163/6.X series are expected to provide a total generation capacity of 253 MW after commissioning. Nordex will also take over the premium service of the turbines for 20 years.

The turbines will be installed in 2025 in the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg. Including the orders now placed, UKA has ordered 450 MW of wind turbines from Nordex in the last three months.

"After our success in the February tender for onshore wind, this is further proof that project implementation is increasingly coming back into focus at UKA," commented Managing Partner Gernot Gauglitz on the order. "The energy transition has noticeably gained momentum in Germany. UKA will continue to play a central role in Germany's climate-friendly, affordable and independent electricity supply in the future. Nordex is a strong partner for us in this regard."

It was not until mid-March 2024 that UKA reported a major success in the Federal Network Agency's "Wind on Land" tender round in February. Almost 18% (321.1MW) of the awarded projects belong to the Group's portfolio. The success of the "Wind on Land" tender creates the economic framework for project implementation within the framework of the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG).

On the procurement side, UKA had already laid the foundations in November 2023 to put more focus back on project implementation. An existing framework contract with the Nordex Group has been extended. Further substantial orders are planned for 2024.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: "Once again, UKA has opted for our technology. We are very happy about that. On the basis of the framework agreement, a trusting and constructive partnership has developed, which we value very much and want to expand further. With the new projects, we can once again make a good deal of progress in the energy transition in Germany together with UKA."

About the company UKA – Environmentally friendly power plants

As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) farms. It provides sustainable power supplies in Germany, Europe and America that are independent of fossil energy imports, ensure low electricity generation costs, and are climate-friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has been pursuing a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. The company’s employees are committed to delivering the best possible project results that meet the highest criteria for quality and economic efficiency. All projects are systematically advanced, even when external circumstances require an extra measure of patience and perseverance.

The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in Germany. UKA’s project pipeline in all its markets currently exceeds 19 gigawatts. In addition, the Group’s asset management subsidiary UKB handles the technical and commercial management of wind and PV farms in Germany.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (mothballed) and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

