Nordic American Tankers : A Company of Innovation

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was the first company that started:
Lightering services to third parties.NAT commenced lightering operations to third parties in 1980. Major oil companies did use lightering in their international transportation programs at the time.
Shuttle tanker business in the North Sea and elsewhere.A shuttle tanker is serving an offshore fixed intallation which is producing oil. The shuttle tanker is transporting the oil to shore.
Disclaimer
Nordic American Tankers Limited published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:52:10 UTC.