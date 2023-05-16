Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nordic American Tankers Limited
  News
  Summary
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:07:09 2023-05-16 am EDT
3.615 USD   +1.54%
09:53aNordic American Tankers : A Company of Innovation
PU
04:57aNordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Announces first quarter 2023 earnings release date, Monday May 22, 2023
GL
04:56aNordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Announces first quarter 2023 earnings release date, Monday May 22, 2023
AQ
Nordic American Tankers : A Company of Innovation

05/16/2023 | 09:53am EDT
Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was the first company that started:

Lightering services to third parties.NAT commenced lightering operations to third parties in 1980. Major oil companies did use lightering in their international transportation programs at the time.

Shuttle tanker business in the North Sea and elsewhere.A shuttle tanker is serving an offshore fixed intallation which is producing oil. The shuttle tanker is transporting the oil to shore.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nordic American Tankers Limited published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 272 M - -
Net income 2023 90,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,09x
Yield 2023 16,4%
Capitalization 743 M 743 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nordic American Tankers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,56 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbjørn Hansson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Kelly Independent Director
Alexander Hansson Director
Jenny Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED16.34%743
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.21.07%7 293
FRONTLINE PLC22.16%3 301
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-10.99%2 620
NANJING TANKER CORPORATION-18.78%2 233
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.4.67%1 908
