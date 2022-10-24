Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordic American Tankers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-10-24 am EDT
3.135 USD   -3.24%
11:03aNordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) - Last fixtures
GL
10/07Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)
GL
10/07Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - Last fixtures

10/24/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


October 24, 2022


 

Last three fixtures:

Contract $ 60,000 / day - 14 days

Contract $ 64,000 / day - 37 days 

Contract $ 76,000 / day - 42 days 


Our operating costs are $8,000 per day. 


 

Best regards

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO


 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                               

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 72 41 71     

www.nat.bm 


All news about NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
11:03aNordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) - Last fixtures
GL
10/07Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
GL
10/07Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
AQ
09/29Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Sale of Suezmax tanker (2003 built)
GL
09/29Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Sale of Suezmax tanker (2003 built)
GL
09/27Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more shares ..
GL
09/23Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Solid rates and earnings
GL
09/23Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Solid rates and earnings
GL
09/21Nordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – A NAT Suexmax tanker today commenced a on..
GL
09/21Nordic American Tankers Ltd A Nat Suexmax Tanker Commences One Year Time Charter Contra..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,5x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 677 M 677 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nordic American Tankers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,24 $
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbjørn Hansson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Kelly Independent Director
Alexander Hansson Director
Jenny Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED91.72%677
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.150.84%10 867
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.272.05%2 573
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.175.00%1 978
FLEX LNG LTD.64.57%1 628
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.68.79%1 438