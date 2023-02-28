Advanced search
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  14:57:10 28/02/2023 GMT
4.360 USD   +2.59%
02:38pNordic American Tankers Ltd (nyse : NAT) – Board Member Alexander Hansson buys more NAT shares
GL
01:05pB. Riley Lifts Nordic American Tankers' Price Target to $5.50 From $5, Notes Steadily Improving Outlook; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/27Nordic American Tankers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Board Member Alexander Hansson buys more NAT shares

02/28/2023 | 02:38pm GMT
Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Alexander Hansson, Board Member of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) and son of Herbjorn Hansson, the NAT Founder, Chairman and CEO, has today bought 75,000 shares in NAT at $4.44 per share.

Following this transactions, Monaco based Alexander Hansson privately owns 2,075,000 shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.  
  
For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.                                         

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited                                                                                                                                                              www.nat.bm  

 

 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:     

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +47 91 724 171       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391   


 


Financials
Sales 2022 181 M - 151 M
Net income 2022 24,2 M - 20,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,6x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 887 M 887 M 738 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Nordic American Tankers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbjørn Hansson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Kelly Independent Director
Alexander Hansson Director
Jenny Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED24.18%887
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.26.92%8 480
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.14.97%3 450
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.31.36%2 387
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.29.73%1 874
FLEX LNG LTD.11.97%1 860