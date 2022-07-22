Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordic American Tankers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:41 2022-07-22 am EDT
2.430 USD   +0.83%
07/21Jefferies Starts Nordic American Tankers at Hold With $3 Price Target
MT
07/13NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Contracts
GL
07/12NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Market improvements - Some recent contracts
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Contracts

07/22/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Friday, July 22, 2022


For Shareholders and Investors,

Earnings for our suezmaxes with a cargo capacity of 150,000 tons (one million barrel) are on our website

www.nat.bm

Going forward, contractual details for our ships will be on the NAT website from time to time.

NAT is in a positive phase of development, based on the conclusion of several recent contracts between USD 30,000 a day to USD 60,000 a day. Operating costs for the NAT vessels are about USD 7,500 per day.


 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

 


 

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.                

          

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                 

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 72 41 71     

www.nat.bm 

 

 


All news about NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
07/21Jefferies Starts Nordic American Tankers at Hold With $3 Price Target
MT
07/13NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Contracts
GL
07/12NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Market improvements - Some recent contrac..
GL
06/30Delivery of newbuilding Suezmax tanker with 10-year charter
AQ
06/29Nordic American Tankers Says Two Suezmax Newbuildings Delivered
MT
06/29NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Two suezmax newbuildings delivered and tw..
GL
06/24NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED(NYSE : NAT) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Inde..
CI
06/24NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED(NYSE : NAT) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/13NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Russia/Ukraine – impact on our busi..
PU
06/13NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Russia/Ukraine - impact on our business
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 145 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nordic American Tankers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,41 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbjørn Hansson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Kelly Independent Director
Alexander Hansson Director
Jenny Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED42.60%486
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.85.52%6 836
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.200.94%2 160
FLEX LNG LTD.44.57%1 516
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.54.63%1 127
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.32.37%1 126