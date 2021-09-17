Log in
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of NAT shares by Herbjorn Hansson, Founder, Chairman & CEO of NAT

09/17/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Friday, September 17 , 2021

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors, 


 

Herbjorn Hansson has today bought 75,000 shares in NAT at USD 2.3273 per share.

As in the past, the Hansson family is one of the largest shareholders in NAT. 


 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

  

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

NAT is a Bermuda based company.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts:       

Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91                                 

Herbjørn Hansson, Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91    


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 -67,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,77x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nordic American Tankers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,32 $
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbjørn Hansson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Kelly Independent Director
Richard H. K. Vietor Director
Alexander Hansson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-21.36%368
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.7.87%3 828
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.8.41%952
FLEX LNG LTD.94.14%899
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.45.67%889
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.6.37%880