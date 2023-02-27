Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Report December 31, 2022 (Fourth quarter & full year 2022) - Rates & Dividends are up

Monday, February 27, 2023

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

The 4Q 2022 Net result is more than $50 million better than the same quarter 2021. The direction of NAT is unquestionably upwards.

Highlights:

1) The average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) for our spot vessels (15) during the fourth quarter of 2022 came in at $57,340 per day per ship. Including vessels on term contracts (4), the total average NAT TCE was $49,035 per day per ship. This was 76% up from the third quarter of 2022. Our operating costs are about $8,000 per day per vessel.

2) The net profit for 4Q 2022 more than tripled from 3Q 2022 and landed at $36 million or an Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. the previous quarter saw a net profit of $10.0 million and an EPS of $0.05. Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for 4Q 2022 came in with a positive $51.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $28.4 million in 3Q 2022. The bulk of our 2022 periodic drydockings took place in the fourth quarter and as such affected our revenues negatively.

3) Strong rates have continued into first quarter this year. So far, 72% of our spot voyage days have been booked at an average TCE of $60,630 per day per ship. With the 1Q 2023 bookings, we expect the first quarter 2023 net results to further improve vis-à-vis the strong 4Q 2022.

4) The dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be 15 cents ($0.15) per share compared to 5 cents in the previous quarter. The Dividend will be payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders on record as of March 14, 2023.

5) NAT has one of the lowest debt levels among publicly listed tanker companies. Our net debt stood at $197 million equal to $10.3 million per ship at December 31, 2022. The turnaround in the market is further illustrated by our cash position that stood at $59.6 million December 31, 2022 compared to $34.7 million same time a year ago. Currently our cash position is about $90 million.

6) As we have seen in the past, political uncertainty creates demand for the transport of oil. As a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s strong reaction, energy security is of paramount concern. Oil will have to be sourced from further away than in the past, creating longer voyages. Uncertain times also encourage hoarding among some buyers, adding to demand for oil and for the NAT tankers.

7) NAT in particular stands to benefit from the fact that the supply of Suezmax tankers will remain at historic low levels for at least the next two or three years. Only 14 new ships are currently on order, representing only 2% of the existing fleet. This is a 30 year low. Environmental regulations, increased steel and production costs, and higher interest rates make investing in new ships challenging. A small order book for new tankers has always been positive for our industry.

8) The NAT fleet of versatile suezmax tankers offers flexibility in loading and discharging ports. Through careful voyage planning and adjustment of speed of our vessels, the NAT fleet is reducing emissions.

9) Financial information for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for other periods is enclosed in the full report below.

Sincerely

Herbjørn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd www.nat.bm

