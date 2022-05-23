Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordic American Tankers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 10:46:38 am EDT
2.235 USD   -16.29%
10:28aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Results are out Tuesday May 31 before NYSE opening
GL
05/13NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Delivery today of suezmax newbuilding from Samsung shipyard in South Korea
GL
05/13Nordic American Tankers Limited Tooks Delivery of A Newbuilding Suezmax Tanker from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Results are out Tuesday May 31 before NYSE opening

05/23/2022 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


 

Monday, May 23, 2022

 

Message to the market:

This is to advise you that the results for the first quarter of 2022 will be published before NYSE opening May 31, 2022.

The market for our ships is dominated by implications caused by the Russian/Ukrainian conflict. Political events are well known to our business.

For the second quarter our TCE is about USD 20,000 per day. We have booked about 70% of the quarter.

We will always prioritize dividend. 

 

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.                                           

 

www.nat.bm  

                                                             
 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

NAT is a Bermuda based company.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                 

Herbjørn Hansson, Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 866 805 9504     


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 538 M 538 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
