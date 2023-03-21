Nordic American Tankers : Our Role in Ship-to-Ship Transfer Operations

Normally, oil is transferred from ships to land-based terminals. In some areas oil must be transferred between two ships (STS).

As an example a supertanker carrying oil from the Middle East, cannot access a port in the Houston/US Gulf area, because of its size. Therefore, the cargo is transferred to smaller vessels that bring the oil to shore.

This process was developed for large-scale operations by NAT. Initially, STS was used internally by major oil companies using their own ships. The process was further developed by NAT, offering such services to new customers.

NAT, successfully adopted the process for third-party clients. We began offering the services off the US Gulf Coast in 1980. We did the operations from out of Houston where we have a representative.

In the process we combined STS with spot voyages to Venezuela and Mexico. Since that time STS operations are now taking place in other areas, including in the Far East.