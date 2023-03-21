Advanced search
    NAT   BMG657731060

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(NAT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-20 pm EDT
3.880 USD   +5.43%
07:31aNordic American Tankers : Our Role in Ship-to-Ship Transfer Operations
PU
03/20Sector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken Slightly; Crude Oil Turns Higher Late
MT
03/20Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing with Broader Monday Markets
MT
Nordic American Tankers : Our Role in Ship-to-Ship Transfer Operations

03/21/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Normally, oil is transferred from ships to land-based terminals. In some areas oil must be transferred between two ships (STS).

As an example a supertanker carrying oil from the Middle East, cannot access a port in the Houston/US Gulf area, because of its size. Therefore, the cargo is transferred to smaller vessels that bring the oil to shore.

This process was developed for large-scale operations by NAT. Initially, STS was used internally by major oil companies using their own ships. The process was further developed by NAT, offering such services to new customers.

NAT, successfully adopted the process for third-party clients. We began offering the services off the US Gulf Coast in 1980. We did the operations from out of Houston where we have a representative.

In the process we combined STS with spot voyages to Venezuela and Mexico. Since that time STS operations are now taking place in other areas, including in the Far East.

Disclaimer

Nordic American Tankers Limited published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 11:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 181 M - -
Net income 2022 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 810 M 810 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,88 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbjørn Hansson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Kelly Independent Director
Alexander Hansson Director
Jenny Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED26.80%810
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.42.64%8 549
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.2.12%3 065
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.14.05%2 074
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.21.40%1 753
FLEX LNG LTD.6.61%1 722
