UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of May 2024

Commission File Number: 001-13944

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

LOM Building, 27 Reid Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached as Exhibit 1 is a press release of Nordic American Tankers Limited (the "Company") dated May 29, 2024, announcing the Company's dividend and earnings report for the first quarter of 2024.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-261630), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with an effective date of February 14, 2022.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Exhibit 1













Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) - Report as per March 31, 2024 - Dividend is a top priority.





Wednesday, May 29, 2024





Highlights:





Ninety day periods offer a short-term snapshot of a company, but it is also important to view the long-term picture. The values of our assets have seen a significant increase over the past years. The direction of NAT is unquestionably upward, with further room to grow.







1. The first quarter of 2024 continued at a strong pace with healthy earnings. The Net Profit for the first quarter of 2024 came in at $15.1 million which is similar to the previous quarter (4Q23) with a Net Profit of $17.5 million.







2. For the first quarter of 2024 the dividend is 12 cents ($0.12) per share. This is our 107th consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable July 18, 2024 to shareholders on record as of June 28, 2024.







3. The average Time Charter Equivalent (tce) for our spot vessels during the first quarter of 2024 came in at $34,320 per day per ship. Including vessels on term contracts, the total average NAT tce was $33,570 per day per ship. The daily operating costs per ship are about $9,000.

Going forward, we clearly see strong demand for our vessels.







4. The supply-demand dynamics in the market for the fleet of NAT are favorable.







5. The NAT fleet of versatile suezmax tankers offer flexibility in loading and discharging ports. Through careful voyage planning and adjustment of speed of our vessels, we reduce emissions. Each individual ship in The NAT fleet is of excellent technical quality, as demonstrated in the vetting performance, the score board undertaken by the Oil Companies.







6. NAT has one of the lowest debt levels among publicly listed tanker companies.









Sincerely,

Herbjørn Hansson

founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

















Our Fleet





As of March 31, 2024, our fleet consisted of 20 well maintained Suezmax tankers with a cargo lifting capacity of 1 million barrels of oil each. We only have Suezmaxes in our fleet.





We take extra care to maintain our vessels to the highest standards for the safety of crew, cargo and the environment. The outcome of the inspections of our ships by oil companies ("vetting") reflect the good quality and maintenance of our fleet.





NAT has one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. In a capital-intensive industry like ours, careful maintenance of our ships and the timing & financing of expansion are key elements to ensure both our financial stability and our commitment to paying cash dividends.









Results for the first quarter of 2024





For the first quarter of 2024, the net income was $15.1 million or an EPS of $0.07.





The average time charter equivalent (TCE) for our fleet during the first quarter of 2024 came in at $33,570 per day per ship. This number is on a discharge-to-discharge basis. We currently have sixteen of our twenty vessels in the spot market.





For detailed information about our statement of operations (P&L), balance sheet, cash flow and reconciliation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures, we refer to the tables on page 4 and 5 of this press release.









Financing





Our Net Debt (total liabilities less current assets) stood at $228 million, which equals $11.4 million per ship based on 20 vessels, as of March 31, 2024.





The details of our financing arrangements are as follows;







1) The 14 vessels financed through CLMG/Beal Bank had as of March 31, 2024 a total outstanding balance of $81.6 million, presented as current.







2) The 6 vessels financed through Ocean Yield have as of March 31, 2024 a total outstanding balance of $215.0 million, including current portion of the debt.





Current portion of long-term debt is now $101.5 million net of transaction costs. $20.3 million is related to the Ocean Yield financing and $81.2 million is related to the Beal/CLMG financing. Restricted cash of $4.1 million is related to deposits held for future Drydocking's of our vessels, in accordance with our borrowing agreement with Beal Bank/CLMG.





For the first quarter of 2024 a cash dividend of 12 cent ($0.12) per share has been declared. This is our 107th consecutive quarterly dividend.





Payment of the dividend will be on July 18, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

















World Economy and the Tanker Market





The world is not short of political uncertainty, and we do not see this going away anytime soon. We see high demand for oil, a fragmented trade picture with logistical inefficiencies and a tight supply of ships. The limited supply of new ships is maybe the most important factor pointing to tight supply/demand balance for several years. Seasonal variations will occur, but as we have seen in 2023 and so far this year, the trend supports earnings at higher levels than in the past.





NAT in particular stands to benefit from the fact that the supply of Suezmax tankers will remain at historic low levels for at least the next two or three years. Environmental regulations, increased steel and production costs, and higher interest rates make investing in new ships quite challenging.





The world's Suezmax fleet (excl. shuttle, product & Jones Act tankers) counted 580 vessels as of March 31, 2024. With an increased ordering activity during second half of 2023 and early 2024, the orderbook for Suezmax tankers now counts 81 vessels which equals 14% of the world's conventional suezmax fleet spread over the next 4 years. The historic average for orderbook in percent of existing fleet is 20%.





Only six new vessels will enter the suezmax fleet in 2024, 23 in 2025, 38 in 2026, so far 13 new build orders booked for 2027 and only 1 for 2028. It is also worth noting that during 2024, the world fleet will count 43 suezmax tankers of 23 years of age or older.





The available shipyard capacity for large oil tankers (Suezmax and VLCCs) before 2027 is limited.





All of the above are good news for the short- and long-term outlook for our tankers. It is anticipated that the tanker markets will continue strong in the coming years.





The supply of tanker tonnage is inelastic in the short-term. When there are too many ships in an area, rates tend to go down. When there is scarcity of ships, rates tend to go up. Short-term spot tanker rates may be expected to be volatile.









Corporate Governance/Conflict of Interests





It is vital to ensure that there is no conflict of interests among shareholders, management, affiliates and related parties. Interests must be aligned. From time to time in the shipping industry, we see that questionable transactions take place which are not in harmony with sound corporate governance principles, both as to transparency and related party aspects. We have zero tolerance for corruption.









Strategy Going Forward





The NAT strategy is built on expanding and maintaining a homogenous and top-quality fleet, leveraging on our industry network and close customer relationships with major oil companies and oil traders.





We are a dividend company with the objective of having a strong balance sheet and low G&A costs, enabling us to distribute free cash flows to our shareholders.





In an improved market, higher dividends can be expected.





Our fleet of 20 more or less identical vessels, after the latest purchase, is a special feature of NAT that is particularly valuable to our customers.





NAT is firmly committed to protecting its underlying earnings and dividend potential. We shall safeguard and further strengthen this position in a deliberate, predictable, and transparent way.





* * * * *









NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Amounts in USD '000 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Net Voyage Revenue 60,572 59,254 87,094 262,180 Vessel Operating Expenses (15,519 ) (15,520 ) (13,955 ) (60,003 ) Depreciation Expenses (14,136 ) (13,278 ) (12,723 ) (51,397 ) General and Administrative Expenses (7,854 ) (5,856 ) (5,740 ) (22,890 ) Operating Expenses (37,509 ) (34,654 ) (32,418 ) (134,290 ) Net Operating Income 23,063 24,600 54,676 127,890 Interest Income 187 42 304 1,302 Interest Expense (8,051 ) (7,204 ) (8,034 ) (30,498 ) Other Financial Income (Expenses) (143 ) 66 (35 ) 17 Total Other Expenses (8,007 ) (7,096 ) (7,765 ) (29,179 ) Net Income 15,056 17,504 46,911 98,711 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 0.07 0.08 0.22 0.47 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 208,796,444 208,796,444 208,796,444 208,796,444 Common Shares Outstanding 208,796,444 208,796,444 208,796,444 208,796,444







CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) Amounts in USD '000 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents 45,941 31,078 Restricted Cash 4,092 2,283 Accounts Receivable, Net 22,323 26,287 Prepaid Expenses 4,188 4,319 Inventory 25,006 31,183 Voyages in Progress 9,476 11,178 Other Current Assets 2,195 2,582 Total Current Assets 113,221 108,910 Vessels, Net 754,515 768,584 Other Non-Current Assets 1,984 1,702 Total Non-Current Assets 756,499 770,286 Total Assets 869,720 879,196 Accounts Payable 2,927 3,446 Accrued Voyage Expenses 9,342 11,748 Other Current Liabilities 8,847 10,858 Dividends Payable 25,056 12,528 Current Portion of Long Term Debt 101,541 31,898 Total Current liabilities 147,713 70,478 Long-Term Debt 192,147 269,697 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,131 717 Total Non-current Liabilities 193,278 270,414 Shareholders' Equity 528,729 538,304 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 869,720 879,196













NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Amounts in USD '000 March 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 37,589 139,445 Investment in Vessels (186 ) (73,526 ) Investment in Other Fixed Assets 0 (144 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (186 ) (73,670 ) Proceeds from Vessel Financing 0 53,331 Repayments of Vessel Financing (5,101 ) (14,671 ) Repayment of Borrowing Facility (3,020 ) (44,549 ) Dividends Distributed (12,528 ) (89,783 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (20,649 ) (95,672 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 16,754 (29,897 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash (82 ) (44 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 33,361 63,302 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 50,033 33,361 Cash and Cash Equivalents 45,941 31,078 Restricted Cash 4,092 2,283

























NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Amounts in USD '000 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Voyage Revenue 95,288 92,704 121,434 391,687 Voyage Expense (34,716 ) (33,450 ) (34,340 ) (129,507 ) Net Voyage Revenue (1) 60,572 59,254 87,094 262,180

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Amounts in USD '000 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Net Income 15,056 17,504 46,911 98,711 Interest Expense (Income), net 7,864 7,162 8,034 29,196 Depreciation Expense 14,136 13,278 12,723 51,397 EBITDA (2) 37,056 37,944 67,668 179,304





(1) Net voyage revenues represents voyage revenues less voyage expenses such as bunker fuel, port fees, canal tolls and brokerage commissions. Net voyage revenues is included because certain investors use this data to measure a shipping company's financial performance. Net voyage revenues is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other indicator of the Company's performance required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. (2) EBITDA is included because certain investors use this data to measure a shipping company's financial performance. EBITDA is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other indicator of the Company's performance required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.













CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.









Contacts: Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager Nordic American Tankers Limited Tel: +47 91 72 41 71 Bjørn Giæver, CFO Nordic American Tankers Limited Tel: +1 888 755 8391 Web-site: www.nat.bm



