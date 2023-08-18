Nordic Aqua Partners
Q2 2023
August 2023
Highlights
- Project development in line with time and budget
- CAPEX in Q2 DKK 29 million
- Good biological performance in all batches. First batch of fish reached average weight of 900 g by mid August 2023
- Continued development of organisation, strengthening competence and capacity within farming operations and first hirings within sales
- Available liquidity of DKK 364 million as of 30.06.2023, including cash and undrawn credit facilities
- Loan, Eksportfinansiering Norge: 75 million
- Working Capital, Bank of Ningbo: 33 million
- Cash: DKK 256 million
- Changed to Norwegian domicile from mid-August 2023
Nordic Aqua Partners
- only producer of fresh Atlantic salmon in China
- Stage 1 is fully financed, and will be completed within Q4 2023, with an annual capacity of 4,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon
- Stage II, adding another 4,000 tons annual capacity is also fully financed when cash from operations in 2024 and 2025 is included, and when completed in 2025 as scheduled, the total annual capacity will be 8,000 tonnes.
- Existing plan for 20,000 tonnes and an ambition to reach 50,000 tonnes.
- Uniquely located near Shanghai, with access to about 100 million consumers within 5 hours
- World-classRAS team providing the best land-based salmon farming experience and know-how
- Dedicated support from local authorities and leading industry players
