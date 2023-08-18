DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains statements regarding future results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ significantly from the results indicated or implied in these statements.

No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Accordingly, none of Company, or any of its principal shareholders or subsidiary undertakings or any of such person's officers or employees or advisers accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.