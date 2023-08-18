Q2 2023

REPORT

Contents

Management's Review

Nordic Aqua in Brief

Highlights in the First Half Year

Key Figures

Letter from the CEO

About Nordic Aqua

Project Review

Financial Review

Organisational Update

Transactions with Related Parties

Subsequent Events

Share information

Market

Outlook

Risks and uncertainties

Responsibility statement

Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 33

Statements of Financial Position

Statement of Cash Flow

Statement of Changes in Equity

Selected notes to the Quarterly Financial Statements 37

Parent Company Details

Nordic Aqua in Brief

Beijing

Shanghai

Gaotang

  1. million consumers
  1. hours

100 million consumers 5 hours

Nordic Aqua is a Nordic land-based salmon farming company, using cutting-edge technology and expertise to set up the first fully integrated and commercially scaled Recirculating Aquaculture System ("RAS") farm for Atlantic salmon located in Ningbo, China. Construction of Stage 1 started in Q2 2021, with the first inlay of Atlantic salmon eggs made in March 2022. With the first harvest scheduled in Q1 2024, Nordic Aqua will be the first local producer of Atlantic salmon to the Chinese market, positioned to deliver fresh and locally farmed Atlantic salmon to about 100 million of China's wealthiest consumers within 5 hours and 1.4 billion consumers within 24 hours.

check Dense population and high purchasing power in cities nearby.

check High growth potential for premium quality Atlantic salmon driven by rising middle-class in China.

Stage 1 is fully financed, and will be completed within Q1 2024, with an annual capacity of 4,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon

Stage 2, adding another 4,000 tons annual capacity is also fully financed when cash from operations in 2024 and 2025 is included, and when completed in 2025 as scheduled, the total annual capacity will be 8,000 tonnes

Existing plan for 20,000 tonnes and an ambition to reach 50,000 tonnes, including replications at other locations

Uniquely located in greater Shanghai area, with access to about 100 million customers within 5 hours

World-class RAS team providing the best land-based salmon farming experience and know-how plus a management team

Hong Kong

check Well established infrastructure in China enables fast and sustainable transportation of Atlantic Salmon to key markets.

with extensive experience in building and operating businesses in China

Dedicated support from local authorities and leading industry players

/ HIGHLIGHTS IN Q2 2023

Highlights

  • Project development in line with time and budget
  • CAPEX in Q2 DKK 29 million
  • Good biological performance in all batches. First batch of fish reached average weight of 900 g by mid August 2023
  • Continued development of organisation, strengthening competence and capacity within farming operations and first hirings within sales
  • Available liquidity of DKK 364 million as of 30.06.2023, including cash and undrawn credit facilities
    • Loan, Ekportfinansiering Norge: 75 million
    • Working Capital, Bank of Ningbo: 33 million
    • Cash: 256 million
  • Changed to Norwegian domicile from mid-August 2023

/ KEY FIGURES

Key Figures

(Figures in DKK 1 000)

Q2 2022

H1 2023

H1 2022

Other operating income

622

136

1,033

175

EBITDA

-8,518

-6,734

-15,534

-11,447

EBIT

-9,235

-6,856

-16,453

-11,679

Profit / (loss) before taxes

-23,853

-3,046

-34,799

-9,824

Profit/loss for the period

-23,853

-3,046

-34,799

-9,824

Cash flow from investment activities

-24,841

-54,929

-75,736

-78,162

Cash flow from financing activities

110,686

0

306,079

0

Payments for fixed assets

-24,841

-54,929

-75,736

-78,162

Net cash flow

46,450

-48,889

172,387

-78,782

Available cash

256,127

131,755

256,127

131,755

Total assets

639,521

407,894

639,521

407,894

Equity

509,921

394,618

509,921

394,618

Equity ratio*

79.73

96.7

79.73

96.7

*Equity ratio = Equity / Total assets x 100

