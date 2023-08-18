Q2 2023
Nordic Aqua Partners A/S
Contents
Nordic Aqua Partners A/S
Management's Review
Nordic Aqua in Brief
Highlights in the First Half Year
Key Figures
Letter from the CEO
About Nordic Aqua
Project Review
Financial Review
Organisational Update
Transactions with Related Parties
Subsequent Events
Share information
Market
Outlook
Risks and uncertainties
Responsibility statement
Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 33
Statements of Financial Position
Statement of Cash Flow
Statement of Changes in Equity
Selected notes to the Quarterly Financial Statements 37
Parent Company Details
Nordic Aqua in Brief
Beijing
Shanghai
Gaotang
- million consumers
- hours
100 million consumers 5 hours
Nordic Aqua is a Nordic land-based salmon farming company, using cutting-edge technology and expertise to set up the first fully integrated and commercially scaled Recirculating Aquaculture System ("RAS") farm for Atlantic salmon located in Ningbo, China. Construction of Stage 1 started in Q2 2021, with the first inlay of Atlantic salmon eggs made in March 2022. With the first harvest scheduled in Q1 2024, Nordic Aqua will be the first local producer of Atlantic salmon to the Chinese market, positioned to deliver fresh and locally farmed Atlantic salmon to about 100 million of China's wealthiest consumers within 5 hours and 1.4 billion consumers within 24 hours.
check Dense population and high purchasing power in cities nearby.
check High growth potential for premium quality Atlantic salmon driven by rising middle-class in China.
Stage 1 is fully financed, and will be completed within Q1 2024, with an annual capacity of 4,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon
Stage 2, adding another 4,000 tons annual capacity is also fully financed when cash from operations in 2024 and 2025 is included, and when completed in 2025 as scheduled, the total annual capacity will be 8,000 tonnes
Existing plan for 20,000 tonnes and an ambition to reach 50,000 tonnes, including replications at other locations
Uniquely located in greater Shanghai area, with access to about 100 million customers within 5 hours
World-class RAS team providing the best land-based salmon farming experience and know-how plus a management team
Hong Kong
check Well established infrastructure in China enables fast and sustainable transportation of Atlantic Salmon to key markets.
with extensive experience in building and operating businesses in China
Dedicated support from local authorities and leading industry players
/ HIGHLIGHTS IN Q2 2023
Q2 2023 4
Highlights
- Project development in line with time and budget
- CAPEX in Q2 DKK 29 million
- Good biological performance in all batches. First batch of fish reached average weight of 900 g by mid August 2023
- Continued development of organisation, strengthening competence and capacity within farming operations and first hirings within sales
- Available liquidity of DKK 364 million as of 30.06.2023, including cash and undrawn credit facilities
- Loan, Ekportfinansiering Norge: 75 million
- Working Capital, Bank of Ningbo: 33 million
- Cash: 256 million
- Changed to Norwegian domicile from mid-August 2023
/ KEY FIGURES
Q2 2023
5
Key Figures
(Figures in DKK 1 000)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
Other operating income
622
136
1,033
175
EBITDA
-8,518
-6,734
-15,534
-11,447
EBIT
-9,235
-6,856
-16,453
-11,679
Profit / (loss) before taxes
-23,853
-3,046
-34,799
-9,824
Profit/loss for the period
-23,853
-3,046
-34,799
-9,824
Cash flow from investment activities
-24,841
-54,929
-75,736
-78,162
Cash flow from financing activities
110,686
0
306,079
0
Payments for fixed assets
-24,841
-54,929
-75,736
-78,162
Net cash flow
46,450
-48,889
172,387
-78,782
Available cash
256,127
131,755
256,127
131,755
Total assets
639,521
407,894
639,521
407,894
Equity
509,921
394,618
509,921
394,618
Equity ratio*
79.73
96.7
79.73
96.7
*Equity ratio = Equity / Total assets x 100
