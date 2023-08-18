check High growth potential for premium quality Atlantic salmon driven by rising middle-class in China.

Nordic Aqua is a Nordic land-based salmon farming company, using cutting-edge technology and expertise to set up the first fully integrated and commercially scaled Recirculating Aquaculture System ("RAS") farm for Atlantic salmon located in Ningbo, China. Construction of Stage 1 started in Q2 2021, with the first inlay of Atlantic salmon eggs made in March 2022. With the first harvest scheduled in Q1 2024, Nordic Aqua will be the first local producer of Atlantic salmon to the Chinese market, positioned to deliver fresh and locally farmed Atlantic salmon to about 100 million of China's wealthiest consumers within 5 hours and 1.4 billion consumers within 24 hours.

Stage 1 is fully financed, and will be completed within Q1 2024, with an annual capacity of 4,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon

Stage 2, adding another 4,000 tons annual capacity is also fully financed when cash from operations in 2024 and 2025 is included, and when completed in 2025 as scheduled, the total annual capacity will be 8,000 tonnes

Existing plan for 20,000 tonnes and an ambition to reach 50,000 tonnes, including replications at other locations

Uniquely located in greater Shanghai area, with access to about 100 million customers within 5 hours

World-class RAS team providing the best land-based salmon farming experience and know-how plus a management team