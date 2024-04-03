We have updated information regarding our Capital Market Day. The document provides more detailed information on, schedule, Visa requirements, flights accommodation and other information.

The Capital Market Day will take place on Monday September 2nd to Thursday September 5th, 2024.

Please find a link to the document here.

Registration

For registration or inquiries, please reach out to us for assistance.

Elin Klein Joensen

Coordinator

Email:elin@nordicaquapartners.com

Phone: +298 915012

Hjalti Hvitklett

CFO

Email:hjalti@nordicaquapartners.com

Phone: +298 221222