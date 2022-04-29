Nordic Aqua Partners A/S (NOAP): Considerations to relocate to Norway

Nordic Aqua Partners A/S ("NOAP") is incorporated as a Danish limited liability company, but listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

The Board of Directors of NOAP is considering to propose to transfer the jurisdiction of incorporation of NOAP from Denmark to Norway. In the assessment of the Board of Directors, the current company structure is not ideal, and the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it will be more efficient and investor friendly if NOAP is incorporated in the jurisdiction of the multilateral trading facility on which its shares are listed.

The Board of Directors is currently evaluating and assessing possible options available to conduct such transfer, and no final decision has yet been made by the Board of Directors in this respect. Nevertheless, the Board of Directors would like to inform of its considerations in this respect.

Once the evaluation has been concluded by the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors will inform accordingly and put forward any proposals that will require the approval of the company's shareholders at the general meeting, expectedly during 2022. The relocation is not expected to incur costs of material importance to NOAP.

For further information please contact:

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO Nordic Aqua Partners

hjalti@nordicaquapartners.com

+298 221222