  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nordic Aqua Partners A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOAP   DK0061414638

NORDIC AQUA PARTNERS A/S

(NOAP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 04:23:12 am EDT
62.60 NOK   -2.19%
06:02aNORDIC AQUA PARTNERS A/S (NOAP) : Considerations to relocate to Norway
PU
03/21TRANSCRIPT : Nordic Aqua Partners A/S, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2022
CI
03/21Nordic Aqua Partners - Result for second half year 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic Aqua Partners A/S (NOAP): Considerations to relocate to Norway

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Nordic Aqua Partners A/S ("NOAP") is incorporated as a Danish limited liability company, but listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

The Board of Directors of NOAP is considering to propose to transfer the jurisdiction of incorporation of NOAP from Denmark to Norway. In the assessment of the Board of Directors, the current company structure is not ideal, and the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it will be more efficient and investor friendly if NOAP is incorporated in the jurisdiction of the multilateral trading facility on which its shares are listed.

The Board of Directors is currently evaluating and assessing possible options available to conduct such transfer, and no final decision has yet been made by the Board of Directors in this respect. Nevertheless, the Board of Directors would like to inform of its considerations in this respect.

Once the evaluation has been concluded by the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors will inform accordingly and put forward any proposals that will require the approval of the company's shareholders at the general meeting, expectedly during 2022. The relocation is not expected to incur costs of material importance to NOAP.

For further information please contact:

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO Nordic Aqua Partners

hjalti@nordicaquapartners.com

+298 221222

Disclaimer

Nordic Aqua Partners A/S published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -4,10 M -4,10 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 495 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart NORDIC AQUA PARTNERS A/S
Duration : Period :
Nordic Aqua Partners A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,18 DKK
Average target price 55,55 DKK
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ole Juul Jørgensen Chief Executive Officer
Hjalti Hvítklett Chief Financial Officer
Ragnar Joensen Chairman
Ove Nodland Director
Knut Nesse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC AQUA PARTNERS A/S-2.29%70
CORTEVA, INC.22.29%42 022
QL RESOURCES BERHAD10.07%2 801
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.34.26%2 282
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD38.81%1 909
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD36.49%1 686