    NENT B   SE0012116390

NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB (PUBL)

(NENT B)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Nordic Entertainment : Sweden's NENT reports 28% jump in subscribers

10/26/2021 | 01:38am EDT
STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT's subscribers of its streaming service Viaplay rose 28% in the third quarter as it expanded to more countries competing with global rivals such as Netflix and Disney+.

Viaplay's subscribers rose to 3.6 million. Adjusted operating income fell to 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.33 million) compared with 176 million a year ago, including a 200 million impact due to Viaplay's international expansion. ($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. 1.03% 671.66 Delayed Quote.24.21%
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB (PUBL) -2.50% 507 Delayed Quote.10.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 686 M 1 474 M 1 474 M
Net income 2021 469 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 358 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 78,0x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 39 522 M 4 598 M 4 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 507,00 SEK
Average target price 583,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Managers and Directors
Anders Ytrup Jensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Ernesto Catrina Chief Financial Officer, EVP, Head-Strategy, M&A
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Chairman
Kaj af Kleen Chief Technology & Product Officer, Executive VP
Simon Patrick Duffy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB (PUBL)10.55%4 598
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-5.06%307 858
COMCAST CORPORATION3.21%248 856
VIACOMCBS INC.0.94%24 368
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.53%16 273
FORMULA ONE GROUP30.28%12 620