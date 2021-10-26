Nordic Entertainment : Sweden's NENT reports 28% jump in subscribers

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT's subscribers of its streaming service Viaplay rose 28% in the third quarter as it expanded to more countries competing with global rivals such as Netflix and Disney+.

Viaplay's subscribers rose to 3.6 million. Adjusted operating income fell to 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.33 million) compared with 176 million a year ago, including a 200 million impact due to Viaplay's international expansion. ($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)