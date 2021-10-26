Nordic Entertainment : Sweden's NENT reports 28% jump in subscribers

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT's
subscribers of its streaming service Viaplay rose 28%
in the third quarter as it expanded to more countries competing
with global rivals such as Netflix and Disney+.
Viaplay's subscribers rose to 3.6 million. Adjusted
operating income fell to 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.33
million) compared with 176 million a year ago, including a 200
million impact due to Viaplay's international expansion.
($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Editing by
Helena Soderpalm)