Sweden's NENT aims to change name to Viaplay

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) will suggest to shareholders a change of name to Viaplay Group, after its growing streaming service, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish media group has a strategic focus on rolling out Viaplay to more markets, taking on global players such as Netflix and Disney+.

"Viaplay is NENT Group's most recognisable brand and the only one present in all its markets, and the company's largest single revenue-generating unit," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)