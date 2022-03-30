Sweden's NENT aims to change name to Viaplay

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Nordic Entertainment Group
(NENT) will suggest to shareholders a change of name to Viaplay
Group, after its growing streaming service, it said on
Wednesday.
The Swedish media group has a strategic focus on rolling out
Viaplay to more markets, taking on global players such as
Netflix and Disney+.
"Viaplay is NENT Group's most recognisable brand and
the only one present in all its markets, and the company's
largest single revenue-generating unit," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)