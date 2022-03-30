Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NENT B   SE0012116390

NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB (PUBL)

(NENT B)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03/29 11:29:44 am EDT
384.4 SEK   +2.78%
01:35aSweden's NENT aims to change name to Viaplay
RE
01:01aNENT Group proposes rebrand to Viaplay Group
AQ
03/29Viaplay marks Liv Ullmann's Academy Award with original documentary
AQ
Sweden's NENT aims to change name to Viaplay

03/30/2022 | 01:35am EDT
STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) will suggest to shareholders a change of name to Viaplay Group, after its growing streaming service, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish media group has a strategic focus on rolling out Viaplay to more markets, taking on global players such as Netflix and Disney+.

"Viaplay is NENT Group's most recognisable brand and the only one present in all its markets, and the company's largest single revenue-generating unit," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. 3.52% 391.82 Delayed Quote.-34.96%
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB (PUBL) 2.78% 384.4 Delayed Quote.-18.07%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 635 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
Net income 2021 421 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net cash 2021 1 640 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,7x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 29 969 M 3 224 M 3 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Anders Ytrup Jensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Asa Regen Jansson CFO, VP-Business Control & Commercial Finance
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Chairman
Kaj af Kleen Chief Technology & Product Officer, Executive VP
Simon Patrick Duffy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB (PUBL)-18.07%3 224
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.08%252 558
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.07%215 464
VIACOMCBS INC.26.51%24 495
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-8.99%15 414
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.55%15 238